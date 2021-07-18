BELTON — Closures on Interstates 35 and 14 in Belton are set to begin tonight for a striping and milling operation.
Texas Department of Transportation crews will close various southbound Interstate 35 main lanes at 10 p.m. today between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121.
Exit ramps to Main Street/State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 also are subject to closure, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
The closure — dependent on weather and other conditions — will end at 6 a.m. Monday.
Belton closures on I-35 have occurred in recent weeks for milling and joint bridge work, but Monday’s construction will move to I-14.
At 7 p.m. Monday, crews will close the two inside northbound main lanes of Interstate 14 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue.
Several on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road, the I-14 eastbound frontage road and the inside eastbound main lanes of I-14 will be closed, Smith said.
That closure will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, a full freeway closure is planned on the northbound main lanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue as well as the closure of all eastbound I-14 main lanes.
All I-35 northbound traffic will exit at Main Street/SH 317, Smith said.
The on-ramps for Loop 121, Holland Road and the I-14 eastbound frontage road also will be closed.
All I-14 eastbound traffic will exit at Connell Street. The I-14 westbound exit ramp also will be closed.
The crossroads area freeway work will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather is always a factor in roadwork, Smith said.
The construction dates are not finalized, he said.
“Sounds like they might push back a day or so,” Smith said in an email. “I’ll send out an update once they send out new information.”
Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Motorists are urged to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch out for road crews.