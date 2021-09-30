Christ Episcopal Church and St. Francis Episcopal Church will celebrate the Blessing of the Animals 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory in Temple.
“The Blessing of the Animals is an experience that we love to share with each other, and with all our special companions: furry, wiggly, cute, chirpy, and slinky! Cat and dog, lizard and spider, hamster and fish — all are welcome!,” said Ami J. Hooper, communications director for Christ Episcopal Church.
This year’s event will include the Association for a Pet Adoption Center, who will have pets available for adoption. Participants are encouraged to bring pet food, treats, collars and other pet items to be donated to the center.