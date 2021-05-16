The Temple area received about an inch of rain during a Sunday thunderstorm, and by all accounts avoided any notable traffic accidents, high-water crossings or severe wind damage.
The National Weather Service is forecasting severe stormy weather and rainfall Monday and throughout the week.
At 11:15 a.m. Sunday several homes sustained minor “possibly tornado damage” along Willow Grove Road in the Pendleton area, between Moody Road and Franklin Road, Allison Prater, NWS meteorologist, reported. Some outbuildings and chicken coops were damaged or destroyed.
Mike Harmon, Bell County emergency management coordinator, confirmed that, saying several houses had roof damage, but no occupants were displaced. He said Salado had high water closures on Chisholm Trail and Chaparral Road.
Bert Henry, spokesman for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, said Salado received about 4.75 inches of rain. Flooding was not a problem, although the city briefly shut down several roads due to high water, he said. Firefighters responded to several minor but no major traffic accidents on Sunday, he said,
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire and Rescue, made a similar report for Temple, reporting only minor accidents and no high water crossings.
“I think we missed the main part of the storm,” he said.
Prater said a flash flood watch is in effect for the Temple area through most of this week. There will be more showers and storms, she said, with accumulations between 3 and 6 inches of rain, and isolated amounts of more than 8 inches of rain possible. Tuesday will probably have the highest potential for severe weather, she said.