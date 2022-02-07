BELTON — Belton ISD is now accepting transfers to their district for the 2022-2023 school year.
An online transfer application is available online at bisd.net/transfer. Applications are due by 4 p.m. March 11.
Applications are available to students in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade, including BISD students who transfer to a different school from where they are currently zoned, according to a news release.
Five elementary schools — Chisholm Trail, Lakewood, Leon Heights, Sparta and Tarver — are not accepting transfers because of enrollment caps. The district — which includes West Temple, Belton and Bell County — does not provide transportation for transfer students and current transfer students must reapply each year, the district said.