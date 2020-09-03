The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday morning for Central Texas. Widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain and localized flooding should continue through the morning.
Scattered showers and storms will spread across much of the region this afternoon with brief, heavy rain possible. Another round of thunderstorms are expected overnight across Central Texas.
Friday's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 88 degrees. A 40 percent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday and sunny skies are expected on Sunday.