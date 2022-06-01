The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of female, a news release said.
At around 7:55 p.m., Temple police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of N. Second St. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found one female victim deceased from a gunshot wound. One male suspect was also located and is in custody, the release said.
The identities of these individuals were not immediately released pending next-of-kin notification, police said.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.