Chalk Ridge Falls Park will be closed indefinitely, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investigates the possible presence of cyanobacteria — aquatic organisms that can produce life-threatening toxins for people and pets.
Lauren Birdwell, who visited the park on Saturday, said her dog developed respiratory problems after coming into contact with the water.
“I took my dog there (on Saturday) and had to rush her to the vet after she was no longer able to stand and eventually started having a seizure,” Birdwell posted on Facebook. “She was no longer able to breathe on her own and we had to put her to sleep.”
Birdwell, whose local vet suspects her dog ingested blue-green algae, said lake managers were unaware of toxins being present this year.
However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stated that these aquatic organisms can grow rapidly.
“This rapid population growth is known as a bloom,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release. “Cyanobacteria blooms typically form in warm, slow moving waters that are rich in nutrients. Blooms are sometimes observed as colored bluish and/or greenish films on the water’s surface.”
Until the current environmental conditions are better understood, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending that people and pets stay clear of water with “visible colored surface films.”
“It is also best to avoid stagnant areas where there’s little to no water movement and where the water has a bad odor,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. “Also, pets should be controlled on a 6-feet or shorter leash and should not be allowed to enter water with the above-described conditions and should not be allowed to ingest such waters.”
In March, areas of Lake Belton were restricted when multiple dogs died following exposure to the water.
Judi Pierce, a spokeswoman for the Brazos River Authority, said lab results had confirmed the presence of blue-green algae blooms.
“We did the sampling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and did get the (positive test) results for them,” she told the Telegram at the time. “The testing was done at a marina site, and (the blue-green algae) was found in a cove at the marina.”
With Chalk Ridge Falls Park closed until further notice, personnel are preparing for similar water sampling and testing.
“Lake staff are already working with other agencies to develop a plan to sample and test the water to confirm the presences of cyanobacteria and associated toxins,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. “We understand the inconvenience of this temporary park closure and appreciate your patience and understanding.”