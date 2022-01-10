Wildcat Stadium will be shining in blue lights Tuesday evening for a cause — to observe National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Tuesday.
Blue is the international hue for human trafficking awareness, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the stadium lights will help shine a light on the issue.
“I was at (Rotary Club of Temple-South) today and several of the members were talking about activities that the organization is looking to do to support this effort,” Ott told the Telegram. “We were talking and it had come up how this would be a strong message from the school district … and our victory lights just happen to be the right color.”
The fourth-year Temple ISD superintendent added how it was an easy decision to participate in awareness event this way.
“It’s a real issue and it’s not happening in another region,” he said. “It’s happening all over the place and we need to bring awareness to it. As a school district, we certainly stand with the community that this is something that we take a strong position against and we support all the agencies that will certainly take down these corrupt situations. No human being should be owned.”
Throughout National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, Temple ISD will introduce an educational component across campuses about this modern-day slavery.
“There are different activities that are put on at campuses … and we’ve had students in the past that have traveled to different campuses and done presentations on it,” Ott said. “But it’s usually handled through our counselors.”
The Homeland Security department, which challenged officials nationwide to light up a landmark, also encouraged others to don blue on Tuesday.
“To raise awareness of human trafficking, we invite the public to take photos of themselves, friends, family, and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media — Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram — along with our #WearBlueDay hashtag,” DHS posted to its website. “Anyone can participate. We look forward to seeing your creative ideas and photos on social media.”
Residents can call 1-866-347-2423 to report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, and 1-888-373-7888 for resources from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, according to the DHS.