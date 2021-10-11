A Belton man is among 15 suspects arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the agency announced Monday.
Rogelio Rodriguez of Belton is charged with solicitation of prostitution, formerly a Class A misdemeanor but now a state jail felony effective Sept. 1 under House Bill 2975.
Also arrested in the “sex buyer suppression operation” were: Michael Bellis of Mansfield; Cody Betters of Waco; John Bourland of Waco; Jonathan Dyer of Mertens; James Gremminger of Aquilla; Zachary Claybaker of Marlin; William Alex Farmer of Lorena; Justin Husk of Bryan; Willy Lopez of Waco; Eric Muehlstein of China Spring; Malik Simon of Waco; Joaquin Trejo of Hillsboro; David West of Valley Mills; and David Windhurst of San Antonio.
The arrests were made Oct. 4-8.
Two suspects also face additional charges. Husk is also charged with prostitution of a minor, a first-degree felony, and Gremminger faces a misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.
Lopez is a former Waco Police Department officer.
Rodriguez was arrested by Nolanville Police Department in April 2019 when he was charged with driving while intoxicated (second), resisting arrest and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said. He was released April 22, 2019, after posting bonds.