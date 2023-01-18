Incumbents and challengers for this year’s May 6 municipal elections threw their hat into the ring Wednesday, the first day in a month-long filing period.
This year city council and school board seats in both Temple and Belton will be up for election. A total of nine positions will be up for vote between the four entities.
Those interested in filing to run in any of the four races have until Feb. 17 to fill out the needed paperwork and submit it to the correct entity.
In Temple, the City Council seats for Districts 2 and 3 will be up for election this year. The seats are currently held by Mayor pro tem Judy Morales and Councilwoman Susan Long, respectively.
Both Morales and Long submitted the needed paperwork Wednesday to run for re-election, with Morales running for her fifth term and Long for her third term.
“I am excited about it, very excited,” Long said. “Temple is at such an important place and I just want to be a part of continuing to just move forward, no change, no drama, no anything.”
A candidate packet for the city can be found on the City Secretary’s website. Paperwork for those who plan to file can be submitted in the City Secretary’s office, located at City Hall at 2 N. Main St., or mailed to the same address.
City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.
Temple ISD
In Temple ISD, three positions — filled by Place 2 trustee Linell Davis, Place 5 trustee Dawn Cook and Place 7 trustee Shannon Myers — are up.
Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin told the Telegram that these three incumbents were the only candidates to file for a place on the ballot on Wednesday.
Temple ISD forms can be accessed online at www.tisd.org/elections/.
“Applications can be accessed on our website and can be delivered or mailed to the attention of Christine Parks or Marilyn Krumnow at the Temple ISD Administration Building,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications and community relations, told the Telegram in an email.
The Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Belton City Council
Although two Belton City Council terms — filled by Place 1 Councilman John R. Holmes and Place 2 Councilman Dan Kirkley — are set to expire, just one application was filed on Wednesday.
“Council members are elected to three-year terms. They meet in regularly scheduled meetings twice a month, and each receives $1 annual payment for his or her service,” Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman, said in a news release. “Belton resident Dave Covington, 37, has filed for Place 2 on the 2023 Belton City Council ballot.”
Residents interested in serving on the Belton City Council may obtain a candidate packet online at bit.ly/3iBj5Lc or at Belton City Hall, 333 Water St. in Belton.
Belton ISD
Belton ISD also began receiving trustee applications on Wednesday.
Two at-large trustee positions — filled by Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart — are up in Belton ISD.
“The three-year terms expire in May 2025,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release on Wednesday. “Janet Leigh filed for election for an at-large position. Leigh is the only candidate to file for a place on this year’s ballot so far.”
Belton ISD candidates may obtain applications from the Texas Secretary of State online at www.sos.state.tx.us or in person at the Belton ISD Administration Building, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.