Happiness

Matthew Dickey, left, erupts in laughter after his friend Steven Duttine tells a funny story while the two drink coffee outside of Arusha Coffee in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Ongoing post-pandemic economic stress, caused by higher housing and food prices, are fueling depression, the leading mental health disorder in the United States, according to experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.