Ongoing post-pandemic economic stress, caused by higher housing and food prices, are fueling depression, the leading mental health disorder in the United States, according to experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Centers for Disease Control spokesperson Lisa George said 21.6% of American adults have been treated for stress-related issues such as depression and anxiety in the past year.
But, while the numbers are trending upward, many Temple-area residents are finding their “happy places” in life to balance and manage daily stress.
For some, a happy place is a certain activity or people or places they associate with joy and relaxation. For some, it is a quiet place in the yard, a sunset or time spent with pups and children.
“To me, happiness is a deliberate process to discover myself and cultivate the right mental attention to live a positive life,” Temple resident and Killeen ISD educator De Conlin said. “Happiness is powerful because if you have true happiness, it will remain in place despite life circumstances and my own emotions.”
Lisa Carlisle reaches her happy place by getting away from sounds that aren’t natural — sounds such as television, traffic and cellphones — and Sharon Harrison simply goes out the back door.
“I love when the day’s activities have ended,” Harrison said. “I retire to my happy spot in my yard.”
Dori Plamondon can relate. “My garden is my place,” she said. “Watching the bees, butterflies, birds and my dog brings me happiness.”
People such as Tim Simecek and Sharon Hicks — both nurses — blend stressful jobs with the rewards of helping others.
“My job can be extremely stressful, but I love what I do because I know I’m helping others,” Simecek said. “It takes the edge off a stressful day.”
Ruby Jett finds peace in the smile of a young family member.
“When I look at my great grandson’s smile, I forget all my cares,” she said.
JD McBride relaxes with a glass of fine bourbon, and dozens of Temple area residents said wine helps dull the rigors of a day and helps them unwind.
Temple-area photographer Nanci Kelly said she turns to religion to fill a void in her life that once was full of depression and anxiety.
“Two years ago, I was baptized at Freedom Road Biker Church,” Kelly said. “I had known who God was and everything that goes with that, but something was missing. When I found the church, everything started clicking.
“I started praying more and studying the Bible more,” she said. “I learned to understand what it means to give our lives and our problems to God. When I was baptized, a huge weight was lifted. Yes, things still bother me, but I pray on it and ask for clarity. When I talk to God about things and pray, I feel worry go away, and without the worry, happiness and joy return.”
Danny McDonald also focuses on others to escape his very real pain.
McDonald, a Temple cyclist, is recovering from his eighth surgery related to neck and back issues, but that hasn’t stopped him in his fight against childhood cancer.
McDonald was born with an extra vertebrae and a cluster of extra nerves around the bottom of his spine. Then, a few years ago, he suffered a work-related injury and a bicycle accident while riding near Pepper Creek.
“I’ve been diagnosed with a degenerative disk disease,” he said.
Since 2016, McDonald has logged more than 6,500 miles and raised more than $15,000 through the American Cancer Society and Great Cycle Challenge, a group committed to ending childhood cancer and saving little lives.
“Every hill I climb and every mile I pedal is to honor those lives lost to cancer,” McDonald said. “I stand with those brave kids still fighting to survive. These kids won’t give up, and neither will I.”
Ali Luna said she finds happiness in her relationship.
“Happiness is holding my girlfriend’s hand, or making her laugh, or cooking dinner together,” she said. “Or working on a puzzle together. Happiness is talking about our days and things we have coming up — aligning our schedules and carving out dedicated time together.”
Carmon Longbotham-Hughling said she enjoys mowing the yard and doing yard work to relax, and Ermalinda Chavarria said her happy place involves two things.
“The beach makes me happy,” she said. “And chocolate.”