The Temple Independent School District announced on Thursday that it is developing a citizen advisory committee to provide recommendations and to gauge support for a potential 2021 bond.
Once assembled, the citizen advisory committee will hold three public meetings at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center: June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“The purpose of this committee is to provide feedback and make recommendations on potential bond projects based on facility needs and forecasted growth in the district,” Hernandez said in a news release. “Any interested citizen, taxpayer, stakeholder or parent with a vested interest in Temple ISD and our community is invited to be part of this committee.”
Although the district is expected to finalize a list of potential projects before convening for the June 17 meeting, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott has previously alluded to the immediate need for a new elementary school in its southeast quadrant — a region where land is already purchased.
His district is expected to have more than 9,700 students by the 2025-26 school year, as more than 6,900 future housing lots are planned within its boundaries, according to Templeton Demographics.
“As far as planning goes … there will be a new (bond-funded) elementary school in the near future for the southeast quadrant, plus looking at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and expanding classrooms there,” Ott said during a board meeting on March 8.
On Thursday, Ott said he hopes to see an abundance of Temple residents participating in these upcoming sessions.
“In Temple ISD, we know that the momentum and success of our school system is due to our thoughtful and supportive Wildcat community,” he said.
“In order to continue the momentum of Temple ISD and meet our community’s expectations, we would like to invite our citizens and families to participate in these sessions,” Ott said. “As always, we appreciate the continued support of our families and community and look forward to working together on behalf of our children.”