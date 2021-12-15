A threat at Bruceville-Eddy High School left parents scrambling on social media, wanting to know if their children were safe. The district stated there were no threats to the students, and no lockdowns were ever initiated
At around 10 a.m., a social media page for the district posted about a rumor of a threat at the school.
“Bruceville-Eddy ISD and the Bruceville-Eddy Police are currently investigating this,” Bruceville-Eddy ISD Superintendent Richard Kilgore said on the post. “We will update as we know more.”
An updated post at 11: 30 a.m. said the investigation was ongoing, and the student in question was no longer on campus.
Comments on the post from parents expressed discontent about the communication of the.
“This is not a rumor. Specific children were named on a list,” posted Crystal Holodak. “Parents of children whose names were on that list want to be told that the list and the two who wrote it are with the police.”
Another voiced her displeasure with safety protocols in place.
“Would have been nice to know off the bat,” wrote Prosche Rohrer. “I’ve already taken all kids out of the school before this post was even made. If there is even a whisper of a threat, we trust our children with you and expect for there to be a lockdown in place immediately.”
Kilgore sent out a letter to parents about the post Wednesday afternoon. The letter was shared with the Telegram by the district.
“I want to share a few facts with you,” he said in the statement. “This started with a student making a list of people that they get along with, people they would rather not be around, and people they tolerate. Law Enforcement and BEISD have determined that no threats have actually been made to the campus. At no point was there a lockdown at BEHS.”
He continued by saying there were no weapons or ammunition found on campus and that, albeit the student was removed from campus during the investigation, no arrests were made.
“Our students’ safety is our first consideration in any decision,” said Kilgore. “Any rumor of a threat to the campuses is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. As we move forward, we will continue to investigate, assess and monitor this incident. Additional information may become available.”