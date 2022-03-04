The Temple Police Department on Friday released a photograph of a sports utility vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy Thursday night.
The dark colored SUV — believed to be a Ford Escape — appears to have tinted windows and a gray trim exterior at the bottom of the frame.
The teenager was shot at about 6:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 26th Street. It was one of two shootings in Temple Thursday night.
Police are searching for three male suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said it was unclear how many times the victim was shot. The teenager was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. He was in stable condition Thursday night, Nowlin said.
A man was also wounded in a Temple shooting Thursday night. That incident occurred at about 5:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 31st Street.
Police are searching for two male persons of interest driving a gray, four-door 2001 Lexus ES3 with the license plate number DWD7962, Nowlin said.
That shooting victim, also in stable condition, was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital, Nowlin said.
Both cases are still under investigation. It is not known whether the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.