Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot at Cedar Gap Park.
Deputies were sent at about 7:35 p.m. to the Harker Heights park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake for an unresponsive person call. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, said Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department.
The victim has been identified as William “Bill” Jones Jr. of Harker Heights.
Jones worked for the Killeen Independent School District transportation department for 12 years, KISD said in a statement late Wednesday, adding the “situation is very unfortunate.”
While the school district did not confirm it, area TV stations were reporting that Jones was the Killeen school bus driver who was ticketed by police and fired from the district earlier this week after police said he failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. A middle school student who got off the bus at the time was injured by a passing truck.
“We are respectful and sorrowful for all parties involved in this tragic chain of events,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said. “We are dedicated to working diligently and compassionately towards providing all parties resolve. We hope the student continues on the path to an expedient recovery, the family finds comfort, and all those involved are able to find peace. This situation remains a very unfortunate accident.”
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy.
Reinhard described the death as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to anyone who goes to the park.
FME News Service contributed to this report.