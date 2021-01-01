Warming stations in Temple opened once again Friday night as temperatures dipped below freezing.
The city’s two warming stations, at Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, both opened their doors to house those homeless residents who have no place to stay.
Both of the shelters share the same opening conditions of any time the temperature, when adding in wind chill, drops below freezing or 35 degrees when it is damp.
Tonight is expected to drop to 30 degrees with a wind chill at 29 degrees, and Sunday is forecast to have a low of 33 degrees with a wind chill of 31 degrees.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at the church, said he didn’t know if his warming station would be open over the weekend due to trouble getting volunteers to help run it. He said this lack of volunteers is a problem he has been dealing with recently.
Rhodes said those wanting to know when the shelter is open can visit its Facebook page for updates.
Lt. David Beckham of the Salvation Army of Bell County said his organization’s shelter would be open anytime the temperature conditions were met, and that they have not had similar problems with volunteers.
The Salvation Army is at 419 W. Ave. G, and Impact Church is at 306 E. Adams Ave.