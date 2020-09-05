About 70 food insecure residents of Bell County were helped last month through the help of two local organizations.
The Salvation Army’s McLane Center of Hope accepted the donation of about 250 prepackaged meal donated by the McLane family for distribution to the organization’s clients. The donation is part of a larger donation by the family to Salvation Army locations around the state.
Lt. David Beckham, who leads the Temple location, said this donation was the second they had received, each with more than 250 boxes.
“The gratitude these families express to us is touching,” Beckham said. “The McLane family’s generosity is feeding people on our communities who otherwise might go to bed hungry tonight. We are grateful to them for coming alongside the Salvation Army to help those in need.”
Each of the boxes donated by the family came from McLane Hunger Solutions, which provides low-cost food to non-profit food banks across the country.
“We believe strongly in the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army and their creed from their founder William Booth, ‘You cannot warm the hearts of people with God’s love if they have an empty stomach and cold feet,’” Drayton McLane Jr. said.
Beckham said the boxes of food were able to feed families of four for several days and include a variety of canned foods.
The food will be going to help about 70 households who have left the Salvation Army programs but still might need the extra help during the pandemic. Beckham said this program by his organization is one of the only he knows of locally that offer ongoing case management for some after they leave the group’s program.
Beckham said these households range from individuals to veterans and families in need from around the county.
“These boxes are a continued added blessing that goes along with the case management that we provide,” Beckham said. “These individuals and families that have left our program didn’t all reside in Temple.”
The Texas Divisional Headquarters of the Salvation Army also announced on Friday that it had received a donation of 3,000 of the food boxes for victims of Hurricane Laura in Southeast Texas.
The food, which was donated by the McLane family and the McLane Group, arrived in Beaumont on Wednesday afternoon with the organization planning to distribute it next week.