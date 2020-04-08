The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor kept its Easter tradition alive by broadcasting its 81st annual Easter Pageant Experience as an online livestream on Wednesday.
Organizers — who have been abiding to Bell County’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order — relied on archival footage from past pageants in addition to submitted video stories from both students and alumni.
“It’s somewhat of a director’s cut … so it incorporated videos from former cast members and past footage of the pageant,” UMHB senior Emma Spellings told the Telegram. “Cast members, alumni and people from the community are telling their stories, and commentating on the different scenes.”
Spellings, 23, and Seth Blankenship, 22, originally were slated to perform live as Mary and Jesus. Although there is lingering disappointment with their inability to portray their roles, Spellings said the circumstances still provide some positive reactions.
“It’s definitely been a roller coaster of emotions. There is a lot of disappointment knowing that there were a lot of different traditions I can no longer partake in with my senior and underclassmen friends,” Spellings said. “But it has been cool to see how the Lord has softened my heart. He’s provided me with such sweet memories the past three and a half years with all these traditions, and that’s been great to cling onto.”
UMHB’s Easter pageant first began in 1940 when President Gordon Singleton (1938-1952) decided Luther Hall would make the perfect set for a portrayal of Holy Week. Cynthia Sory — a drama faculty member at the time — brought his idea to life through her script writing, costume designing and staging.
Since its inception, students have taken pride in their participation. The roles of Christ, Mary and the director are said to be one of the highest honors afforded to UMHB students, since they are cast by the university president himself.
Benjamin Roark — a UMHB alumnus from the class of 2018 — was just one of several past cast members who had the opportunity to speak about his experiences. During the livestream, he spoke about the lasting impact reprising the role of Joseph had on him — noting the sense of responsibility that came with opening the show.
“It’s a lot of pressure. You have to walk a donkey, and on top of that you have to spit out a whole paragraph of words,” Roark joked. “But it’s such a powerful part to play. To have my faith strengthened from playing (Joseph) is huge. I’m so incredibly thankful to have had the chance to play Joseph. Not just once but twice.”
Spellings understands that passion well, and happily reflected on her four years of participation.
“It’s really been an absolute sweet journey to be on. We have just grown together … Especially dealing with the change in plans because of the coronavirus,” Spellings said.