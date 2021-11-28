BELTON — A tree will be planted soon at a popular Belton park as a salute to a decorated local military leader who served heroically in Vietnam and later taught leadership and ethics to thousands of college students.
The tree planting ceremony — honoring the late Brig. Gen. Howard T. Prince II, a 1958 Belton High School graduate, former Fort Hood commander and University of Texas professor — will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at Chisholm Trail Park, 3115 Dunns Canyon Road near Tiger Field.
Prince, 80 — a Lawton, Okla., native who went on to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1962 — died of a rare blood cancer May 19 in Austin, where he taught leadership and ethics at UT.
“He was a former commander of B Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division from 1967 to 1968, and at the time of his passing he was the president of the 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry Association,” retired Maj. Charles Sweeney of Killeen said in an email.
Sweeney said a group of veterans decided to honor Prince near his old high school.
“Prince’s belief in ethical leadership was rooted in his experiences as a highly decorated U.S. Army combat veteran in Vietnam,” Sweeney said. “He earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Texas at Austin before returning to his alma mater, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where as the youngest colonel in the Army he was appointed to lead its new Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership. He also played a significant role in integrating the military academy to include women among its students.”
Prince, survived by his wife, Susan, and other family, was buried at West Point earlier this year. A memorial service was held in Belton, where he grew up as the eldest of four children.
Sweeney said Prince influenced students after his retirement from the Army.
Prince was a longtime clinical professor who held the Loyd Hackler Endowed Chair in Ethical Leadership at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at UT. He was known across the country for his own personal leadership and for building programs in leadership studies, according to the school.
“There is perhaps no greater expert on leadership development in the country,” Alcalde, a publication of UT graduates, wrote of Prince in a 2010 profile. “No one has more profoundly altered the character and leadership training of the modern United States Army.”
“In addition to his leadership courses and programs at UT, Prince had a major impact in developing leaders for health care systems and police organizations across the nation,” the LBJ School said. “He lectured widely in the U.S. and other countries on leadership, and designed and taught a college-level leadership course for police organizations as part of the national response to Rodney King’s beating by police officers in Los Angeles.”
In the Army, Prince earned two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars with “V” device, a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Silver Star, the Ranger tab, a Senior Parachutist Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge.
During a Vietnam battle, Prince was gravely wounded when his body shielded other soldiers from a mortar shell that exploded nearby, according to the Alcalde profile. Prince spent nearly a year hospitalized but would not rejoin the infantry as the Army offered to send him back to school for an advanced degree.
Prince received numerous awards during his career including the John Flanagan Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Psychological Association in 2009 and West Point’s Distinguished Graduate Award in 2006.
“He was especially proud of awards given for excellence upon nomination by students, including the Texas Exes Excellence in Teaching Award (2002) and The Eyes of Texas Excellence Award for outstanding contributions to student life (2008),” the LBJ School of Public Affairs said.
Now, a tree at the Belton park will stand as a simple memorial to Prince, Sweeney said.
“We have received permission from the Belton Chamber of Commerce, and Howard’s family to do this,” he said.