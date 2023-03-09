One in a series.
Before wild rivers were dammed in flood control projects during the 1950s and ‘60s, flooding was part of life in Central Texas.
Tributaries of the Brazos River such as the Leon and Lampasas rivers, along with the San Gabriel, Colorado, and Guadalupe, regularly flooded fields and towns across Central Texas. In September 1921, flooding claimed hundreds of lives.
The Temple area received abundant rain, but the real dangers were to the west and south. The Williamson County town of Thrall, for instance, received 38 inches of rain in just over 18 hours. Rivers were out of their banks and losses were high.
Several other flooding calamities struck the area in following years.
The Temple Daily Telegram launched a front-page campaign in 1934 about repeated flooding of the Brazos River and its tributaries. The stories were in support of the Brazos River Authority building dams on the Leon and Lampasas rivers.
Telegram articles said the dams would stop periodic flooding, stop soil erosion and provide a guaranteed water supply for Temple and other Central Texas cities well into the future.
There was much public opposition to building dams from various sectors, but the Telegram supported the BRA’s efforts and pushed for public support.
The Texas Legislature had given the BRA the authority but had not given it a way to fund the bonds issued to build the dams. Telegram publisher Frank W. Mayborn saw the importance of having a water supply and the paper supported the efforts of the BRA to get the dams.
Belton Dam was dedicated on May 28, 1954. Lyndon B. Johnson was a U.S. senator at the time and participated in dedication ceremonies. About 10,000 people turned out for the festivities.
While damming the river was met with opposition from many landowners, some Central Texans were excited about the recreational opportunities Belton Lake would bring.
Funds for the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam were authorized in 1954, but delayed. In 1960, a group of Temple businessmen went to Washington, D.C., to appear before a Senate committee considering flood control. With the help of then-Vice President Johnson, the project was moved along.
In 1961, the funds were committed and ground was broken for the dam in 1963. The dedication of Stillhouse Hollow Dam was on May 16, 1968.