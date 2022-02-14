Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously voted to extend Superintendent Bobby Ott’s contract for an additional year after delivering his annual evaluation.
Ott, who is in his fourth year leading the district, was evaluated in five areas for his performance from December 2020 through December 2021: board and community relations, district management, student achievement, human resources, and district communications.
Each of Temple ISD’s six trustees graded Ott on a scale of 1 to 5 in those categories — scores and comments that were then merged into a single appraisal that school board President Dan Posey presented during a regular meeting on Monday night.
Ott’s scores ranged from 4.5 in student achievement to 4.8 in board and community relations, district management, and district communications, according to the Temple ISD school board’s superintendent appraisal.
Although trustees gave Ott lower grades for student achievement and district communications, those ratings were each just a 10th of a point lower than last year.
Ott’s handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and his response to a failed $178.3 million bond election were noted as major factors in the board’s appraisal.
“Dr. Ott is extremely visible and accessible. His desire to engage the community and our shareholders is exceptional,” Posey said. “We experienced a setback this year (with the bond) that was difficult to accept, but there really couldn’t have been any more effort on his part to engage and involve the community.”
Despite this shortcoming, Ott noted how there is a silver lining.
“I do know that we had a bond that did not pass by two or three votes, but sometimes things don’t always go the way you want them to,” he said during the meeting. “As a team, you regroup and do your best to make changes that you have to make and to move forward. We had a chance to really engage with the community, parents and families, and I think that was a victory in and of itself.”
Posey added how Ott continually places an emphasis on student achievement — a top priority for the Temple ISD school board, especially during an era of COVID-19.
“Dr. Ott sees it as his duty to make sure all stakeholders share the sense of urgency regarding student learning,” he said. “Multiple grants, continued opportunities, and professional development guided the district through the ever-changing circumstances brought on by the global pandemic. I’m proud of our progress.”
Ott, who is in his 10th year as a Temple ISD employee, understands the importance of his appraisal being entered into the record in public during his tenure.
“As uncomfortable as that is to have your appraisal done in public, I know it is the right thing for the community,” Ott said. “There’s no way in the world that that appraisal is reflective of one person. It’s teachers, it’s senior leadership teams sitting here … and just all of our staff no matter their positions.”
Ott told trustees that it is a pleasure working with each one of them.
“I’m very lucky because a lot of superintendents and leadership teams are not that fortunate when they work with a board and a governing body,” he said. “So I truly thank each of you for that.”