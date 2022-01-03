One of two young men indicted in October on felony theft of vehicle charges pleaded guilty Monday.
Robert Alan Turner, 17, of Belton pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
The plea happened during a hearing at 8:30 a.m. at the 426th Judicial District Court presided by Steven Duskie. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Turner could face up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Turner’s charge stems from an incident during the summer during which he and Albert Taplin, 21, of Killeen were arrested by Harker Heights Police after OnStar shut down a vehicle Taplin was driving with Turner as a passenger.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Harker Heights Police Department on Aug. 17, officers were notified about a stolen Chevy Equinox tracked by OnStar in the 1300 block of East FM 2410 and attempted a traffic stop.
Taplin reportedly eluded police by running multiple stop signs and traveling at a high rate of speed until the vehicle was shut down by the security system. Then, both occupants ran from the police, according to the affidavit.
Both Turner and Taplin were found within the area and arrested.
As the investigation progressed, the affidavit said Taplin told officers Turner reportedly picked him in Temple in the stolen vehicle and told him to run from police. He also told officers both he and Turner were aware the SUV was stolen.
Charges for Taplin include evading police with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Taplin was in the Bell County jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000.