BELTON — Cutting a cow out of the herd — a longtime Texas tradition — was the challenge Saturday in the American Cutting Horse Association show at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex in Belton.
Cary Sims, show secretary, said about 100 cowpunchers competed in the opener of the two-day show. Free to the public, it starts again at 9 a.m. today. Closing time will vary, said Mike Randolph of Belton, an ACHA board member.
“This arena here in Belton has become the premium facility to have some real good cutting,” Randolph said.
The ACHA has at least one show a month here. Tim Stephens, executive director of the Bell County Expo Center, has been influential in bringing in cutting horse events, Randolph said.
“This event probably does the most to continue with the tradition of having good horses to use on the beef cattle ranch,” Randolph said. “They’ve been breeding for cutting horses ever since the Indians hunted buffalo on horseback. They had to have a special horse for that.”
The ability to be a cow horse is as genetically passed from one generation to the next as speed is for a race horse, he said. Years ago, when Texas was open range and cattle roamed freely, cattlemen would have a big roundup. The last day of the roundup, he said, they would separate cattle from that herd to go back to their ranches or on the trail drives.
“To separate those cattle — the cut of the herd — it required the best-trained horses,” he said.
Cutting horses need a lot of agility, he said.
“You can imagine driving a car 30 mph, slamming on the brakes, and going in the other direction in less than two seconds,” he said.
Once the cow is separated from the herd, the rider is not allowed to guide the horse by means of the reins, he said.
“You can cue them with your feet,” he said.
Bobbie Sue Shore of Goodrich was about to ride her 7-year-old gelding Fancy Pants. She’s a four-time ACHA world champion, she said, and is in the non-pro hall of fame. She and Fancy Pants finished fifth in the ACHA last year, she said, and 19th in the National Cutting Horse Association.
“He’s pretty good,” she said. “He takes care of me for sure.”
She rides for the thrill of it, she said.
“Because cutting is one of the only equestrian sports where you do not have hold of your horse,” she said. “It’s you and your horse and the cow.”
Trainers start working with cutting horses when they are about 2 years old, she said.
“You ride them with your legs,” she said. “I just guide him through. He’s got to have the cow smarts to be where he’s supposed to be.”
She and Fancy Pants will be going to a show every weekend this month, she said. “Which is pretty hard when you have a full-time job, but if you love it, you sacrifice.”