ZABCIKVILLE — Sausage, preserves, bread, kolaches and bacon — especially the bacon — were flying off shelves and out of cases Saturday at Green’s Sausage House, about 10 miles east of Temple.
Dozens of residents from Temple and across the state made their way through the Zabcikville establishment, all while trying to remain socially distant. Signs and markers on the floor constantly reminded customers to try and stay separate from others to avoid spreading or catching COVID-19.
Marvin Green, who took over the store along with his brother from his father, said he has tried to implement many measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We have two entrances to our building, so we are using one as our entrance and one as an exit,” Green said. “In front of our sales (counter) we typically don’t have anything but we have now put some shields up.”
While measures have been taken to limit the spread of the virus, Green said he has seen a drop in the amount of customers and especially those coming from out of town. He said the store usually sees people come from as far away as Dallas, Houston and San Antonio on the weekends to shop.
The east Bell County sausage house, which usually has an attached restaurant next to its store, is serving take-out meals instead of allowing residents to sit down and eat. The sausage house is at 16483 State Highway 53.
“Today is not a typical Saturday, it is a little bit slower,” Green said. “During the week we deal with more local people, and on the weekend, we deal with people who travel more. Obviously, the travelers are not moving as much as they usually do.”
Green said bacon has been one of the items that has been going the fastest, even with the store now limiting purchases to five pounds per person. Green expected the store to sell out of the pork product Saturday, meaning customers would have to wait until Wednesday before he can cure and restock.
Though most customers come mainly for the sausage, bacon and kolaches, the store sells many grocery items. Some customers have been surprised to find eggs and bread, something they might not have found elsewhere.
George Farney, who drove down from the Waco area Saturday, said he and his wife often come to the store and stock up on a variety of meat products.
Farney, a truck driver, stocked up on food since he has had trouble finding meals on the road during the pandemic.
“We come over here quite a bit,” Farney said. “I am a truck driver. I just got home (Saturday) morning, and this is mild compared to a lot of places. I come over here to get some food that is smoked and prepared, where I can eat it on the road, (because) I can’t go anywhere and get anything to eat.”