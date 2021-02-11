The city of Temple and Bell County offices were closed early Thursday due to icy weather.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the city of Temple closed all non-essential services for Thursday, Feb. 11, according to a news release from Cody Weems, public relations coordinator for the city.
Bell County’s non-essential offices closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Bell County spokesman Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in a news release.
“Based on current, and forecasted, weather conditions, I think the safest course of action is to allow employees to go home before conditions deteriorate even further,” Blackburn said.
Although normal operations are expected to resume on Friday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Blackburn will continue to monitor the upcoming weather conditions.
Residents are directed to visit Bell County’s website at bit.ly/3qc3397, and its Facebook page at facebook.com/OfficialBellCountyTexas for potential updates.
Emergency services will continue to operate. City of Temple solid waste routes, recreation facilities and library services will all be closed today.
With the anticipation of continued inclement weather, Temple solid waste routes will not run on Monday, the release said. Routes that aren’t collected today and Monday will be collected on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Drivers are strongly encouraged to stay off roads.