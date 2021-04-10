BELTON — Registration is underway for summer swim lessons at Belton ISD’s Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center.
“Swimming is an important life skill,” Kimberly Davies, natatorium director, said in a news release. “It’s something every child needs to learn how to do, especially in a water-heavy community like ours with the lake and lots of community pools.”
Beginning in June, four sessions will be offered for varying levels of swimmers, including as young as 9 months. Each two-week session includes eight 30-minutes lessons. Each session will cost $80.
Lessons are taught by certified lifeguards with a low student/teacher ratio, the release said.
Lessons will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including screening participants for symptoms, sanitizing between lessons and required masking of anyone not actively swimming.
“Taking a lesson is a great first step in helping your children feel safe around water,” Davies said.
The swim center — which includes an eight-lane competition pool and three-lane instructional pool — is at 600 Lake Road behind Belton High School’s Tiger Field and the baseball/softball fields.
For more information and to register, visit bisd.net/swimcenter or call 254-215-2444.