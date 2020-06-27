Bell County has taken numerous precautions to ensure residents will be able to vote safely in the July 14 runoffs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Early voting for the July 14 runoffs begins Monday and ends July 10. There are 205,185 registered voters in Bell County. At least 3,321 residents have requested ballots by mail, Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said.
Luedecke said voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6 feet apart. When voters check in, she said, they will be given an unsharpened pencil that they will use as a touchscreen stylus to mark their ballot.
“As far as when they’re voting, they’ll be given an unsharpened pencil and instructed to use the eraser end of it to cast their ballot. Then they’re free to take that pencil with them because we don’t want them back,” she said.
Poll workers — who have been given cloth masks and face shields — will be wiping down each voting machine. They will spray the machines down with 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, Lue-decke said.
Protective shields will sit in front of the voter check-in station to protect poll workers, the elections administrator said.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The voting locations will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the Fourth of July, a federal holiday. Polls will reopen noon to 5 p.m. July 5.
Residents also can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave. in Temple; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard; the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach; and the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Bell County voters will decide a handful of races.
Democrats will pick either Dr. Christine Eady Mann or computer engineer Donna Imam as their candidate to face Republican U.S. Rep. John Carter for Texas’ 31st Congressional District as well as decide between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West for their party’s U.S. Senate nominee. The winner of the Senate runoff will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Republicans, though, only have a single race on their ballot. They will pick either Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie or Belton lawyer Jeff Parker for judge of the 426th District Court.