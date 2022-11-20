Waving the Texas flag

During World War II, a soldier of the 142nd Regimental Combat Team, Texas National Guard, waves the flag over the German frontier in March 1945, during the last few weeks of conflict. Jeanne Renick Kelton (1909-1999) of Belton — dubbed “the Betsy Ross of Texas GIs” — made sure the soldiers had their flags.

 National Archives photo

Marine Corp. Jack W. Langford and his four buddies found themselves longing for Texas as they were stuck near Hwacheon Reservoir after the Inchon landing during the Korean War in 1950.

