Marine Corp. Jack W. Langford and his four buddies found themselves longing for Texas as they were stuck near Hwacheon Reservoir after the Inchon landing during the Korean War in 1950.
They had one enduring thought: How can we get a Texas flag?
The holidays — especially Thanksgiving — were often tough on deployed soldiers in the heat of battle. Simple reminders of home buoyed spirits and gave them a reason to plod on to the next front.
In short, a Texas flag was a sure cure for the Thanksgiving blues.
That’s when Jeanne Renick Kelton (1909-1999) of Belton — dubbed by newspapers as “the Betsy Ross of Texas GIs” — came to their rescue.
A great-granddaughter of a veteran of the Battle of San Jacinto, Kelton was touched by the Marines’ letter: “Our forefathers flew the Lone Star banner over the Alamo when the Texas settlers were fighting for liberty, and we feel it is fitting that we fly it here in Korea, where free men are once again engaged in fighting for freedom.”
Kelton was an excellent example of how women — even civilian women — served their military sons, brothers and husbands during wartime.
Her “weapon of choice” was her sewing machine and yards of red, white and blue fabric rectangles as she applied her artistic skills to crafting each flag personally. She was a natural for the job. Kelton had studied art at the New York School of Design and the Chicago Art Institute.
Eventually, she would go on to own galleries in San Antonio and New Orleans.
Texas flags remained important connections for those lonesome for the Lone Star overseas during wartime. For example, Bill Vaughn Durham (1919-1976), former Temple Daily Telegram farm editor, proudly carried his Lone Star flag through 40 months of Pacific campaigning during World War II. Temple’s Ben Milam chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas had given it to him in 1942 as he packed up.
Finally, after slogging through Philippine jungles to victory, Durham presented his flag to the mayor of an unnamed Philippine town, where the mayor flew it alongside the U.S. flags in front of its city hall.
When the Korean conflict heated up, flag requests surged.
For those who remained at home, such as Jeanne Kelton, they did what they could to support the troops. Kelton moved to Bell County after World War II and settled into a rambling Belton home while she became a busy mother of four and wife of Horace Almanzar Kelton Jr. (1905-1953).
Supporting the troops was in her blood as a proud descendant of a soldier in Texas’ battle for independence. Jeanne Kelton chaired the flag committee for the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In ordinary times, her committee would present flags to schools and provide educational material on patriotism and proper display.
But, as Texans took up arms and fanned out across the globe in conflicts over the past decade, the Daughters found their mission evolving and expanding.
Deployed soldiers wrote to then-Gov. Allan Shivers’ office for Texas flags. His staff referred the letters to the Daughters, which eventually forwarded to Kelton.
Some letters were reflected the wide-ranging emotions of young soldiers far away from home: some solemn but all reflecting a deep homesickness and longing for reminders of their Texas homes.
An American Desk executive, her husband arranged for his company to buy flags and material at cost and to cover postage costs. Depending on the request and available supplies, the flags she shipped were either 3-by-5-feet or 2-by-3 feet.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, “They’re more than that to the Texans in Korea and Japan. They’re visible evidence of Texas, and they take their place right alongside Old Glory and regimental banners. They back up those Texas brags.”
No argument from Lt. (jg) Daniel Thomas Wieland Jr. (1922-1993) of Dalhart who wanted to display a flag on his mine-sweeper off Korean shores. “We strongly feel that a display of the Texas flag along with our national colors would dampen the enemy’s morale. We’ll endeavor to maintain our state emblem’s glorious traditions.”
Other letters were full of cocky braggadocio Texans are known for. John Travis Shamblin of San Saba (1919-1991) wrote to Kelton, “Our Texas flags are flying over the command post and the Jeep. We had a little trouble with the Virginians, but that was mere professional jealously. The flag gives us an edge over the Virginians in bull sessions.”
Among her longest and most amusing letters came from Lt. Col. Walter Allen Hopkins Jr. (1916-1985) of Port Arthur, who was stationed with the 7th Armored Division’s artillery at Camp Roberts, Calif.
“I’ve reached California and am about to claim it for Texas,” he wrote to Kelton. “It can’t compare to our state but may be useful as Texas expands. Natives here seem childlike and friendly, with heads about the size and consistency of grapefruit. Their principal occupation is bragging and crashing cars head-on. I’ve tried to reason with them, though they do not speak English in our true Texas form. I’ve explained that any Texas longhorn has more beauty and poise than Hollywood’s so-called glamour people. Texans have more oil on their hair than trickles out of California’s small-bore wells. I want a Texas flag to hold official annexation ceremonies as soon as possible.”
How could Kelton refuse that soldier’s request?
For her efforts, homesick Texans can truly be thankful.