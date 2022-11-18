BELTON — A sophomore from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor won an award of excellence at the recent 43rd annual Central Texas Art Competition at Temple College.
featured
UMHB art students win at local art competition
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Tags
- University Of Mary Hardin–baylor
- Belton, Texas
- Hanan Vasquez
- Maggie Calloway
- Emmi Packard
- Alisa Corr
- Tiera Flores
- Mark Anderson
- Anastasia Hood
- Mia Hanks
- Elyxandra Encarnacion
- Tc Visual Arts Complex Gallery
- Altrusa International
- Hope Haney
- Bailey Fulmer
- Rhiannon Taff
- Rotary Club
- Karyea Oliver
- Cameron Garcia
- Alexis Pertuis
- Aaron Maldonado
- Patricia Aranzamendi
- Stephanie Chambers
- Temple College
- Central Texas
Most Popular
Articles
- Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
- H-E-B recalls ground beef believed to contain ‘foreign matter’
- One hospitalized after injuries in State Highway 36 accident
- Versatile senior LeBlanc embracing final run with Belton Tigers
- Belton ISD removes 2 challenged books
- UPDATE: DPS releases the ID of a woman killed on I-14
- Temple man charged with burglary of a habitation
- Case closed: No charges filed in death of Belton resident
- Temple man charged with DWI with child in car
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs