The Body of Christ Community Clinic will mark its 10th anniversary this month with a virtual video tour of both the medical and dental clinics along with a virtual birthday party.
The video will be available today.
The use of video and social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary is being done to promote public safety due to the COVID‐19 pandemic.
“This is a milestone year for us, in spite of the pandemic, as we celebrate 10 years of hope, health and healing to the communities we serve,” said Don-na Dunn, part-time executive director of the Body of Christ Community Clinic.
Verbal Labaj is part-time director of operations.
The idea of what would become the Body of Christ Community Clinic began more than 10 years ago when a Belton school district official inquired about what might be done to help the underserved population in need of health care and dental services. The question led to a community task force which created a faith-based funded non‐profit organization which was launched with medical and dental services under one roof in June of 2010.
Since then the Body of Christ Community Clinic has grown dramatically, seeing more patients and adding a stand‐alone dental clinic in August 2016. The Body of Christ Community Clinic also expanded its service area last year to include all of East Bell County.
When Body of Christ Clinic was established 10 years ago there was a need among residents living in the Belton and Salado school districts that were uninsured and could benefit from having a medical home.
Those in the community who are uninsured and self pay for doctor’s visits have a huge burden.
If they become ill, they likely will end up in an emergency department at a great cost to the hospital and the individual, Dr. William Ligon, Body of Christ medical director, said.
Providing a medical home for these residents filled an important need that goes beyond the physical need, Ligon said. He is a family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White.
“Knowing someone cares fills the emotional and spiritual needs of the patient as well,” he said.
It’s so much easier to handle the issues of diabetes or high blood pressure early on, than reacting to a chronic condition that has worsened from neglect.
“We’ve been able to lift some of those burdens,” Ligon said.
If a Body of Christ patient does end up in the emergency room, the discharge papers list the clinic.
When Dunn came on board in 2008, the clinic was open three hours a week on Thursdays. Since then hours have been expanded as well as days. A dental clinic opened in 2016.
“We’re now serving three or four times as many patients,” Dunn said.
In 2019, there were about 1,400 patient visits at the clinic.
Body of Christ Clinic had to close the clinic to in-person visits, switching to telemedicine at the beginning of the pandemic.
The clinic will open up for limited patient visits in early June, Dunn said. The dental clinic opened when the dental board opened up practices in Texas.
Body of Christ Clinic patients have no medical insurance and many are unemployed or underemployed, she said.
“We see people who fall under the federal poverty guidelines,” Dunn said. “Our patients fit into the underserved portion of the local economy and those who would use the emergency department for medical care.”
Dunn said the clinic is anticipating an increase in patients following the downturn in the economy. Many of the most vulnerable have lost jobs and the medical insurance that goes with it.
Most patients visit the clinic with acute issues; some have chronic medical problems.
The need for volunteers, medical and other, is ongoing. The clinic could use additional financial support.
With the expansion into East Bell County, the clinic is looking for churches in its new service area to help out, Ligon said.
Fifteen churches and individuals currently offer financial support to the Body of Christ Clinic. The clinic has been awarded a couple of grants.
“These are challenging times,” Dunn said. “We want to get the word out about the clinic.”
The virtual tour and birthday party will be available for viewing on the Body of Christ Community Clinic’s web site, www.bodyofchristclinic.org, as well as on the Clinic’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
For questions, contact Dunn at 254-939‐9500 or at donna.dunn@bodyofchristclinic.org.