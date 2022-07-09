Snow cones were popular on a scorching Saturday at the Food Truck Frenzy in the Temple City Hall parking lot.
Doreen Rogers of Temple said her Icy Hot Baby! snow cones boasted 18 serve-yourself flavors, and one more “if you want to add pickle juice on the end.”
“It’s like a sour punch,” she said.
Other flavors were ice cream, bubble gum and wedding cake. Root beer was a favorite, she said. Her family has operated the snow cone stand for about a year.
Around the corner, Billie Warner of Temple offered Simply Homemade Jam, Jellies and Pickled Beets.
“One of my good sellers is called Traffic Jam,” she said. “My grandson came up with that idea.”
She also had home-grown tomatoes. Business was “pretty good” earlier, she said.
“I’ve done better,” she said. “But it’s so hot. I’m surprised that people are coming out in this heat.”
Next door, Jeff and Kay Callin showed off Callin Creations, which has an online shop.
“We do a little bit of everything,” she said. “Jeff sews. He took up sewing when he retired from the Army.”
He went through a fabric design program at Austin Community College, he said.
“Some of the things I sell I designed,” he said. “Some of the stuff I go to thrift stores and buy denim jackets. I kind of bling them up.”
He adds fabric to the outside trim “to try to make them ready for music festivals and that sort of thing,” he said, such as Austin City Limits or South by Southwest.
He also makes spice wallets that can be used with a barbecue grill or on campouts, he said. And he makes microwave bowl holders.
Kay Callin makes usable, washable tea towels with various designs, and that’s been their best seller, he said.
“We’ve got people coming in month to month to see what new ideas she’s got,” he said.
“It’s a fun thing for us to do together,” she said.
Not that far away, Yolanda Campos of Troy said Sol de Tejas was an online boutique with jewelry, women’s clothing and T-shirts. Her daughter, Abigail, 15, helps her all the time.
“We have been in business for three years,” she said. “Every year we are growing and growing. I work as a barber and a hair stylist. I have four kids. I go to school full time. I still manage to run this.”
Sarah Slack of Temple said she’s been making homemade bath products, soap and accessories for four years. Her real job is being a wedding planner, she said, but she wants to make the soap venture fulltime.
“It’s all natural,” she said. “I do a lot of research to make sure it’s the healthiest thing to put on your skin. I like working with my family and friends to see what they like and what they’re searching for.”
The soap-making process is not the safest thing, and takes a lot of patience, she said.
“You’re working with a lot of harsh chemicals, to develop into a soap that is good for your skin,” she said. “It takes about six weeks to be fully ready to use.”
Jasmine Hopson of Temple billed her enterprise as Elite Distractions.
“We make custom tumblers,” she said. “You can put anything on them. I can customize pretty much anything.”