Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will recognize their 2022 graduating classes during commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Temple College, an institution founded in 1926, will begin its ceremony at 10 a.m. while Texas A&M University-Central Texas, an institution founded in 1999, will begin its ceremony at 7 p.m.
“This Saturday we will be celebrating more than 900 students earning associate degrees and certificates,” Temple College said in a Facebook post. “Visit our Commencement website at bit.ly/3yupVYy to learn more about the ceremony and find livestream information.”
This site also includes links to livestreams for six private pinning ceremonies for health professions: surgical technology, diagnostic medical sonography, vocational nursing, associate degree nursing, dental hygiene and respiratory care.
During the Temple College commencement ceremony, D Kirkland — a speech professor with more than 30 years of teaching experience who has served as a faculty member at Temple College since 2004 — will be honored with the 2022 Claudia and W.T. Barnhart Teacher of the Year Award.
“It is always nice to receive appreciation from your colleagues, but this award isn’t about me,” Kirkland said in a news release. “It is about Temple College and how its administration, faculty and students strive for excellence. The gifts that I want to give back are all about the importance of communication and presence.”
Like Temple College, Texas A&M University-Central Texas’ commencement ceremony will be livestreamed by the Killeen Independent School District at killeenisd.org/livetv — an event that will be uploaded to YouTube at bit.ly/3laFNYo when it concludes.
There are 12 additional graduation ceremonies scheduled at the Bell County Expo Center this month: Holland High School, 7 p.m. on Friday; Academy High School, 3 p.m. on Sunday; Troy High School, 7 p.m. on May 24; KISD Early College High School, 7 p.m. on May 25; Belton New Tech High School at 9 a.m. on May 26; Belton High School, 1 p.m. on May 26; Temple High School, 10 a.m. on May 28; Ellison High School, 2 p.m. on May 28; and Harker Heights High School, 7 p.m. May 28.
Although doors will open an hour and a half before most graduations, Temple High School’s ceremony will not open to the public until an hour before, according to the Bell County Expo Center.