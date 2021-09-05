Quanah Parker walked in two worlds.
Maybe that’s why people are completely mesmerized by his life story — even 110 years after his death.
He touched the lives of Bell County folks, but in unusual ways, including a Temple man who in 1969 claimed to be the last living person to have known the chief.
Parker (ca. 1845-1911) was the last chief of the Quahada Comanche Indians, son of Peta Nocona and Cynthia Ann Parker (ca. 1825-ca. 1871).
His mother, a white woman, was kidnapped as a young girl by Comanches in May 1836, when her family lived at Fort Parker on the headwaters of the Navasota River in what is now Limestone County. After repeated opportunities to return to her family, she refused, explaining that she loved her Comanche husband and children too much to leave them.
Her son, Quanah, became a major figure both in Comanche resistance to white settlement and, later, in the tribe’s adjustment to reservations. Thus, he was a man uniquely split between two cultures and born for his time.
Perhaps Parker’s most significant role was a reconciler-in-chief. William Carroll Riggs (1856-1924) settled in northwest Bell County in 1858 (an area now part of Fort Hood). The next year, nomadic tribes killed his parents and kidnapped his sisters. Riggs’ life was filled with further hardships and hard work on his ranch.
Yet, when he learned that Parker would be appearing at a Fort Worth livestock show in 1909, he wanted to meet him, although Parker would have been a boy at the time of the Riggs massacre.
There in Fort Worth, Riggs and Parker spent several hours talking about the past, according to Rigg’s descendant, Mary Elizabeth Riggs.
Their conversation was never recorded, but apparently Riggs felt closure afterward.
Parker later claimed in all his battles, he never killed women or children.
In 2019, the Texas Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation to designate every second Saturday in September as “Lord of the Plains” Quanah Parker Day.
Each year, hundreds trek to Limestone County, about an hour’s drive from Temple, to the Old Fort Parker for events centered on early Texas life.
Fort Parker of the early 1800s disintegrated with age. About a century later, in 1930, the first replica of the fort was erected on the site, later rebuilt in 1967. Other period-faithful features have been added to give Old Fort Parker a living interpretation of frontier life. The Fort Parker Historical Society and the city of Groesbeck regularly sponsor re-creations and activities at the site, 866 Park Road 35.
In cooperation with Old Fort Parker Association, this Saturday the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum in Fort Worth will present special tours and a broadcast.
This year, Bill Neeley, author of “The Last Comanche Chief: The Life and Times of Quanah Parker” and other numerous articles on Quanah, will speak. More information is available at https://historypartners.com/museums/nmwhm/index.html
Although his people never named him chief, Parker was appointed by the federal government as overseer of the Comanche Nation, a primary emissary of southwest indigenous Americans to the U.S. By the 1860s the Quahadas (“Antelopes”) were known as the most aloof and warlike of the various Comanche bands, according to Oklahoma State University historian Brian C. Hosmer.
Parker’s reputation was based on his ability to persuade the Quahada Comanches to go into the reservation without a battle, then to negotiate grass leases with Texas ranchers that helped tribes keep their land.
That’s where Kosciusko Monroe “K.M.” Anderson (1883-1981) of Temple, a Santa Fe Railway shop machinist, met the chief over piles of stolen wood.
In a 1969 interview with Oklahoma historian William Connor Vanderwerth (1904-1987), Anderson related a story from his boyhood that shaped his life as an adult.
In 1894, Anderson was living with his family in a sod house in Greer, Okla., an expansive treeless prairie where wood was a scarce commodity. Several neighbors formed fuel-gathering expeditions, sometimes venturing onto the Comanche reservation.
On one excursion, they were discovered by the Comanches with several wagons filled with purloined wood and Anderson armed with a muzzle-loading shotgun guarding their plunder.
“Suddenly we were stopped by a group of Indian braves from a nearby camp, where there were some 500 Indians,” Anderson told Vanderwerth.
They demanded that Anderson’s party pay $6 for each load; the settlers refused.
“A big, bronzed Indian climbed up on my wagon, took the gun away from me and fired it into the air. Then he dragged me off the wagon. I was kicking, screaming and biting for all I was worth,” Anderson said.
Anderson was taken to the nearby camp, where he was held in payment for the wood.
“I can’t remember too well what went on, but there was a lot of argument between their interpreter and our men,” he said.
Finally, Parker arrived to settle the fray. “He told his men to release me,” Anderson said. “He told the Indians to throw all the wood off the wagons. Then, they set fire to it. We were then free to return to our homes without any wood and certainly pretty well scared.”
That wasn’t the end of Anderson’s connection to Parker. “For years, I sent a Christmas card to Quanah Parker as a kind of ‘thank you’ for releasing me that day.” After Parker’s death, Anderson continued to send a card to his grandson.
Vanderwerth reported that when the Quahada chief was dying, his family summoned a physician. But Parker also called in the tribal medicine man to attend his last breaths.
“In his final hours in a mixed-up world, Quanah went to join the Great Father, and his mortal remains were deposited in the bosom of Mother Earth,” Vanderwerth wrote.
Finally, Quanah Parker’s two worlds — white and Native American — merged.