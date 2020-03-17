BELTON — Suzanne McDonald, president of the Belton Independent School District board of trustees, said during an emergency meeting Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic is uncharted territory.
Because of that, the school board unanimously approved a resolution ensuring BISD employees are paid and granting Superintendent Matt Smith wide-ranging powers to keep the district running. Trustee Rosie Montgomery participated via videoconference as the school board practiced social distancing on the dais.
“This resolution gives the superintendent the authority to make decisions without the bureaucracy of a board meeting because the climate is ever changing, and you need to be able to make those decisions,” McDonald said.
Trustees agreed to allow Smith to make decisions and implement them on employee compensation, including insurance premium payments; create guidelines for absences, leave time and days for employees who are quarantined because of the coronavirus; and seek waivers.
They allowed the superintendent to seek and execute contracts for goods and services worth more than $50,000 and approve budget amendments without board approval.
“I’ll be very honest with the board and the public: This is not the way I anticipated conducting my first board meeting in Belton ISD,” said Smith, who is in the middle of his first month leading the school district. “I appreciate the responsibility and I understand the responsibility. It’s a lot of hard work, and we are committed to that hard work to make sure we are doing what’s best for our community.”
The resolution requires Smith to report back to the school board and tell them what actions he takes in the coming weeks.
“The resolution, in my view, is well thought out, very appropriate for the circumstances and quite necessary for the circumstances,” school board member Manuel Alcozer said. “It’s needed.”
The board unanimously approved a statement telling the Texas Education Agency that it will continue to teach students regardless of school closures.
“In the event of additional cancellations, we are going to be providing learning opportunities for our students and we are in the middle of a thorough planning process. I can ensure that we began that quickly when this started to escalate,” Smith said. “We will continue those efforts and we will get those learning opportunities out to students as soon as possible — making sure that we are prioritizing the learning of each and every student in our system and not just some of our students in our system.”
The superintendent said a decision on whether Belton ISD will reopen next week is expected before Thursday. Currently, the school district is scheduled to resume in-person classes Monday.
“As far as our employees are concerned, how amazing is it that we’re going to ensure that they’re not penalized for something that none of us saw coming,” McDonald said. “I heard it said that (COVID-19) is an invisible enemy, and it is. But we all here, at Belton, are going to take care of our staff and we’re going to take care of our kiddos.”