More than half of all known COVID-19 deaths in Bell County have occurred in August, according to local health data.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said the latest was a Killeen woman in her 50s. The woman died Friday and is the county’s 40th coronavirus death, according to the health district. Bell County has lost 21 residents to COVID-19 in August.
“We send our condolences to her family,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The woman was the seventh person to die from the virus this week. Deaths have been reported every weekday this week.
The other deaths include a Killeen man in 70s who died Thursday; two Temple men, one in his 90s and the other in his 80s, and a Belton woman in her 80s who all died Wednesday; a Temple woman in her 90s on Tuesday; and a Harker Heights woman in her 70s who died Monday;
The local death tally — based on information from local hospitals — continues to lag behind the figure the state of Texas reported for Bell County. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 62 residents have died.
That number is based on death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 — information the Bell County Public Health District does not have access to yet.
In its latest update, the health district recorded 117 additional residents recovered from COVID-19 and 17 new infections. Three cases were added to Thursday’s total, now 21.
At least 4,662 Bell County residents have tested positive for the virus and 3,998 have recovered from it.
“We did not see many cases added — which is good news — but we want to ensure that everyone remains vigilant as we approach the Labor Day holiday,” Robison-Chadwell said, referring to next weekend. “Please continue to socially distance, mask if you cannot, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.”
Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to increase. It was 10.99 percent Friday, with 42,258 tests performed so far.
Business program planned
As the local economy continues to deal with the effects of the pandemic, the Bell County Commissioners Court next week is expected to create a program to help affected businesses, according to a news release.
The commissioners will meet for a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday to consider adopting a small business grant program. If approved, the program would have $800,000 from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and allow Bell County businesses to apply for a grant of up to $15,000.
Bell County residents who need to get tested for COVID-19 can do so noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road in Killeen. Visit https://texas.curativeinc.com to set up an appointment for a free test.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever; chills; cough; fatigue; body and muscle aches; joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; nasal congestion; loss of taste and smell.
Five more Milam County residents were infected with the virus, local officials said Friday. That increased Milam County’s case total to 425. The county did not report any additional recoveries; so far, 403 residents have recuperated.