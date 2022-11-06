The annual Ribs and Rods Car Show benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities took place on a mostly sunny Saturday at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River community center after severe weather forced Friday’s activities to be cancelled.
Stephen Bramlett, president of Ribs and Rods, wanted to host a space for car lovers such as him to meet each other and appreciate each other’s hard work.
“That’s my favorite part,” Bramlett said. “I’ve got the bug, too, and I love the community aspect of this. I think that’s why we grew so quickly.”
One year, a spectator assumed the event was a fundraiser and asked Bramlett where they could donate. Bramlett realized how much good an event like this could do for the community and ever since, a portion of the proceeds from the event goes to the Ronald McDonald House in Temple.
“Since it’s a local charity, the money stays here and benefits the community,” Bramlett said. “To date we’ve raised over $50,000 for them.”
Ribs and Rods quickly has become one of Temple’s most popular and fastest-growing events, combining the community’s love for live music, classic and custom cars, and barbecue. Saturday’s list of activities included live music throughout the day by Bruised Sinatra, Kevin Fox and Jon Austin; chug-a-lug and rib-eating contests; and the car show awards rounding out the day.
Hundreds of custom-built cars were displayed, showcasing the creativity and passion of their builders.
Mike “Grumpy” Chrostowski is the owner of the popular Rat Rod, built deliberately to look worn down, unfinished and rusted. The Rat Rod had an outside engine and low body frame, but the obscure car-truck hybrid is widely known for its flame-throwing capabilities.
“Two thousand hours and over a year and a half later, here it is,” Chrostowski said. “I’ve been given great creative abilities by the greatest Creator and He allows me to do this. I’m humbled by everyone admiring and appreciating my work but I’m only able to do what I do with what He gave me.”
Although 2,000 hours sounds like a massive undertaking, custom-built cars are never truly finished. Jeff Fraizer came to the show to support his brother-in-law who built his entire vehicle from the frame up. Although it’s on display now, tweaks are still being made.
“People put so much effort into these cars and it shows,” Fraizer said. “You see old technology class with the new technology for these remarkable restorations.”
One of the unique restorations came in the form of a wooden car by John Grant, who traveled from Jarrell. The custom vehicle inspired by Grant’s love for cars and boats has garnered many accolades and much attention. This is Grant’s third year at the show. In his first year he ranked in the top 75 out of over 700 vehicles.
“This took me four years to build,” Grant said. “I love when people walk by and want to get their picture taken with it. I let them get inside if they want. It brings so much pleasure to me to see other people enjoy what I’ve worked on for so long.”
Previous Ribs and Rods events have brought in over 600 show vehicles and countless vendors along with family-friendly activities and contests, the organization said on its website.
Charlie and Susan Owens traveled Friday night to Temple from Houston and stayed with family, who all made it specifically for the car show.
“We can’t afford any of these (cars), but they are sure as hell pretty to look at!” Mr. Owens joked. “This right here is paradise.”