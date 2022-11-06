Ribs and Rods

Spectators take a close look Saturday at the custom vehicles on display during the annual Ribs and Rods Car Show at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River community center in Temple.

 Dominic Gonzalez/Telegram

The annual Ribs and Rods Car Show benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities took place on a mostly sunny Saturday at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River community center after severe weather forced Friday’s activities to be cancelled.