The reconstruction unit of the Temple Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Cody Weems, department spokesman.
A passenger car and a semitrailer were in a collision at the intersection of Airport Road and Village Way in West Temple. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and Airport Road was temporarily closed while traffic was diverted to West Adams Avenue via Northwest HK Dodge Loop, Weems said in a press release. No more information was immediately available.