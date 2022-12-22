Temperatures in Temple will remain below freezing Friday as a cold front, matched with strong winds, rolls through the area.
While the National Weather Service showed highs of 26 degrees in the area Friday, with a low of about 19 degrees, wind chill in the area will push that lower. The weather services estimates that temperatures in Temple will feel like they are between -4 and six degrees Fahrenheit.
The wind chill is being caused by local winds with an average speed of 15 miles per hour with gusts expected to reach 25 miles per hour.
Over the weekend, temperatures at night will remain freezing with a high of 36 and a low of 22 on Saturday and a high of 43 and a low of 28 on Sunday.
Winds over the weekend are expected to settle down, according to the National Weather Service, with them reaching an average of five miles per hour.
To get residents — especially those who are homeless — out of the cold, local warming shelters are expected to stay open throughout the day Friday and at night on Saturday and Sunday.
Temple’s two overnight warming shelters are located at Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.
Both shelters regularly open each night when temperatures, with wind chill, reach below freezing or 35 degrees when it is wet outside. The two organizations offer dinner and breakfast to those staying the night with additional meals served when the facility is open all day, such as Friday.
Bill Scofield, the new warming shelter coordinator for Impact Church, said that the organization has been near maximum capacity for the past two nights and expects to remain that way for the next few days.
“We have had steady numbers, around 39 and 40, the past two nights,” Scofield said. “We got tables and games they can play and arts and crafts, too. And if we open our doors, we are going to provide a meal, too.”
In addition to the two overnight shelters, the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., and Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, will both shelter residents during the day.
Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said they are working with the city’s other organizations to provide aid to those without a warm place to sleep.
“We are open like always,” Stegall said. “We are working with the warming centers that provide a place to sleep at night for our clients in this cold weather. We are providing our daily lunches and now supper for Impact Church warming center. This looks like this will continue well into next week.”
Each of the city’s organizations are in need of supplies that they can use to serve the local homeless population.
Stegall said his organization needs breakfast foods, which will go to Impact Church, sandwich materials, coffee, cups, creamer, sugar and boiled water.
Scofield said Impact Church is in need of hygiene supplies such as personal-sized shampoo and soaps for those staying at the shelter.
Those interested in donating supplies to the church, or volunteering their time, can call 254-217-9045.