The Social Media Victims Law Center, a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse, announced that it has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the deaths of 8-year-old Lalani Erika Walton of Temple and 9-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wis., who both allegedly died of self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge,” which encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings or other similar items until passing out.
The lawsuit, which was filed in The Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, alleges that TikTok’s dangerous algorithm intentionally and repeatedly pushed the deadly “Blackout Challenge” into both Lalani and Arriani’s TikTok “For You Page” incentivizing them to participate in the challenge that ultimately took their lives.
The suit alleges that TikTok’s defective design of its social media product results in an addictive product that is not safe for users and fails to warn minors and their parents that TikTok is addictive and pushes harmful content onto their “For You Page” that could endanger their wellbeing.
“TikTok needs to be held accountable for pushing deadly content to these two young girls,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “TikTok has invested billions of dollars to intentionally design products that push dangerous content that it knows are dangerous and can result in the deaths of its users.”