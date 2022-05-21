After 185 years, James Coryell may have finally given up his secrets as he rises to tell the truth of what happened.
And, yes, there’s video to prove it.
At 6 p.m. today, Austin PBS station KLRU-TV will premiere a documentary about the search for the grave of James Coryell (1803-37), namesake for the neighboring county and legendary Texas Ranger during Texas’ fight for independence.
The program will air just five days shy of Coryell’s lingering death 185 years ago. Coryell was a hero of Texas’ struggle for independence and partnered with James and Rezin Bowie to explore the legendary San Saba silver mines. He was based at Fort Milam in the Robertson Colony in what is today Falls County while working with several Ranger companies.
Veteran documentarians Curtis Craven and Ron Kabele, both of Austin and formerly with the Texas Parks and Wildlife television show, have produced the film.
The Temple Daily Telegram covered the archaeological dig and its findings as it occurred more than a decade ago.
The Texas Historical Commission, in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution and funded partially by the Summerlee Foundation, excavated the remains in February 2011 from a lone gravesite near Bull Hill Cemetery in Falls County.
The excavation capped off more than 150 years of searching for Coryell’s burial site by several generations of historians and archaeologists. The most solid lead came from a firsthand account from Ned Broadus (1845?-1940), formerly an enslaved man who assisted with Coryell’s grave.
Broadus said that, beginning in 1850, the cairn collapsed, and he and others covered the grave in dirt “so the spirit of Coryell would be at ease and would not bother the dead.”
Beyond that, the story of Coryell’s death swirls around a saga of conquest and bloodshed.
After a few disagreements, especially with Stephen Austin, Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson (1820-1879) received the vast land grant in May 1834. Robertson established Sarahville de Viesca in 1834 with about 800 families, intended as the hub of his colony and covering about 20,000 square miles of what now encompasses about 28 Texas counties.
In early 1836, Gen. Santa Anna pushed his conquest of Texas, and the settlers fled quickly during the Runaway Scrape. Sarahville de Viesca gained the nickname “the town that died overnight.” Families returned after Santa Anna surrendered at San Jacinto, but the settlement soon died out.
Indians attacked Coryell and three others camping at the Falls of the Brazos in May 1837. His partners escaped, but Coryell was severely injured. According to accounts, he lingered for several days, tended by Sarahville residents, until he finally died.
No other clues survived, except that 1937 account from Broadus, to help historians track down Coryell’s burial site.
Texas Historical Commission archaeologist Dan Potter of Austin told the Telegram in 2009 that his team was scouting about 50 acres in the vicinity. Then, in 2010, remains of an unusual rock cairn were discovered on the periphery of Bull Hill Cemetery, close to the former Sarahville site.
Finally, later that year, they uncovered an unusual pile of rocks and what could be a grave.
Beginning in early 2011, scientists began gingerly digging nearly 6 feet to uncover the bones and other artifacts. A Pennsylvania laboratory spent months analyzing the bones with sophisticated technology able to retrieve a DNA sample from old burials.
However, the condition of the remains was not of a high enough quality to do so. Genealogists working with the historical commission had located a 92-year-old female descendent of Coryell’s relatives in Missouri who provided a DNA sample.
The results were not conclusive, but archaeologists decided to save their findings until better DNA analysis could be available. Meanwhile, the remains were buried in the State Cemetery in Austin.
Maybe the secrets of James Coryell’s grave finally will be revealed during today’s program.