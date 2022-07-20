BELTON — A Temple woman charged with strangling a 14-year-old girl in 2020 to discipline her was sentenced to seven years probation by a state district judge Thursday.
Amy Coats, 36, was sentenced by 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt for a third-degree felony injury to a child charge after assaulting the teenager on March 26, 2020.
There was no argument between Bell County Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane Taft and Coats’ defense attorney Michael White.
Gaunt silently read a presentencing report carefully for about 10 minutes before deciding on a sentence.
“I am going to follow your plea bargain agreement,” he said. “I am going to place you on seven years deferred adjudication. Should you come back before and I find that you violated the terms of this probation, the full range of punishment for a third-degree felony will be available to me.”
A third-degree felony in Texas has a range of punishment between two and 10 years and up to a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
The assault was first reported to the Copperas Cove Police Department. However, the case was transferred to the Temple Police Department since the attack happened in the 1500 block of East Central Avenue.
The teen told officers that Coats tried to spank her and held her down on the bed with her hands around her throat, making it hard to breathe, according to the arrest affidavit.
The girl’s father was interviewed and he confirmed her story, the affidavit said. He added that he hit Coats with a clothes hanger to get her off the girl.
The girl had scratches on her neck after the attack.
On May 5, 2020, Coats turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 10, 2022, Coats plead guilty at Gauntt’s courtroom.