Bell County will not set up congregated sheltering for coastal Texans evacuating their homes as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall, local emergency management officials said Wednesday.
“Due to the COVID situation in Texas, the state and Bell County hurricane sheltering plans have had to be adjusted,” said Jennifer Henager, the county’s deputy emergency management coordinator. “The primary sheltering sites for people evacuating on state-provided buses will be in the major cities of Austin, San Antonio and the (Dallas-Fort Worth) Metroplex”
Henagar said other local governments in Bell County also will not provide sheltering during Hurricane Laura.
“If you know someone who needs additional sheltering information, they may call 211 for additional information,” she said.
Henager pointed evacuees to go to one of five centers in the state. They are 254 Gembler Road in San Antonio; Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in Austin; Mesquite Reception Center, 15515 E. Interstate 20 in Mesquite; Silsbee Middle School, 1140 Texas Highway 327 in Silsbee; and the Nacogdoches Civic Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches.
“We have received reports of many people who self-evacuated from the southeast Texas area checking into Bell County hotels,” Henager said. “Most of these people do so at their own expense or have been issued expense vouchers by FEMA.”
Best Western Temple Inn & Suites and America’s Best Value Inn have started seeing evacuees check in, according to employees.
“All the hotels are completely filled out,” Rebecca Luna, a Best Western employee, said, adding every other customer coming to the hotel was fleeing from the hurricane.
The Hilton Garden Inn Temple Medical Center started seeing evacuees arrive Tuesday, according to its general manager.
“Every place is full,” Hilton manager Marilyn Gonzales said. “If you go online and try to book a hotel, you won’t be able to.”