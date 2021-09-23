A Temple man who allegedly stole a truck was caught when the owner and his family members pursued the suspect until police arrived.
Harold Hakeem Simpson, 24, remains in custody at the Bell County Jail, charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony. He is also held on a pardons and parole warrant. His bond is set at $10,000, jail records showed.
A Temple resident told police that she and other family members pursued the suspect driving the family’s stolen truck after it was taken on July 17.
On that day, Temple police officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance at South Main Street and West Avenue F and discovered a wrecked vehicle.
“Officers made contact with a female passenger in the vehicle who advised she, her husband…and their children were riding in the vehicle when they were hit by a driver in her husband’s stolen truck,” Temple Officer Ashley Cunningham said in an arrest affidavit.
The owner told police that he got a ride from his brother to give chase to the driver in the stolen truck.
After the accident, Simpson reportedly fled from the truck and was still pursued by the owner, the affidavit said.
The owner told police he did not know Simpson and wanted to press charges since Simpson took his truck.
Simpson was arrested when police confirmed the active warrant. He was indicted on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 8.