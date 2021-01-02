After a year of hardships, a fire and an ongoing pandemic, volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple are now looking forward to getting back to helping those less fortunate in the community.
The agency’s food pantry and downtown Temple thrift store closed down last month after concerns over the coronavirus, but now plans to reopen Monday morning with its normal Bible study. The organization plans to reopen its thrift store possibly next week, following last year’s fire that damaged the building.
Caitlyn West, executive director of the organization, said she finally can see the light at the end of the tunnel after all of the hardships the agency faced.
“It was a real dark time at first, but it seems like the Lord is looking out for us and pulling us together,” West said. “Dealing with insurance companies can be hard, and it was dramatic to begin with. We are finishing all that stuff up right now, and it looks like we are seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel so I am really excited for the future.”
West said the organization will hold its first food pantry distribution of the new year Jan. 7 outside its building at 106 W. Ave. D in downtown Temple.
During the time the organization has been closed, West said many of the volunteers, including herself, have been tested for the coronavirus. She said one reason behind the closure was due to some of the volunteers contracting the virus.
The organization has been working on the steps to rebuild its main building after it was damaged by an early morning fire Oct. 12.
The fire destroyed much of the main building, burning all of the organization’s food reserves and one of its food freezers. The blaze was extinguished after two hours of firefighting, leaving many areas flooded with water.
Money has since been raised by the local community, with donations from organizations such as American Legion Post No. 133. Construction is almost ready to start.
West said construction was delayed previously due to the permitting process with the city, but work is expected to begin Monday. She said she expects construction to be completed sometime in March.
The construction not only will restore the damaged parts of the building, but work on expanding some of the facilities. West said the building needed these new improvements based upon how old it was and new upgrades that were needed.
Some of the improvements will include an expanded food storage area for the pantry and an improved space for the homeless to rest.
West said the Sears Hometown Store in Temple donated new appliances to the organization for a new kitchenette space, where food can be cooked or heated up for volunteers and the homeless.
As part of the city’s permitting process, West said the improvements to the building will include fire suppression measures to ensure that fire doesn’t damage the agency again.
“I always helped clients who came to me, that the police and firefighters brought to me,” West said. “It never touched my heart honestly how dramatic it is and how you are left with nothing but ashes. It is has given me a different outlook on those clients that may come to us after that type of thing.”
West said the organization also hopes to reopen the thrift store, but first will need to find a new home for many items donated by the community that have been kept in the space.
Moving the items is expected to take several days, with West hoping to open Tuesday and Friday next week, because of the community’s generosity.
“We have been so overwhelmed with the community supporting us so much,” she said. “Just not being there and them leaving so many donations, we don’t have the space we used to have in an organized spot. It is going to delay us opening until we can find room to store things spaces and bring in all the things people have donated and we are very grateful for.”
Alice Harvey, a regular volunteer at the food pantry, said she is happy to get back to serving the community twice a week by distributing food and other items.
Harvey said she has been volunteering twice a week at the pantry for the past five years. She said she loves helping others, and sees St. Vincent de Paul filling a needed role in the city.
While she also works full time, Harvey said she already has planned to volunteer Thursday for the return of the food bank.
“I think the reason I keep going back is because I see the help that they are doing in the community is so very much needed,” Harvey said. “It is more than just giving the homeless a bag of groceries. They try to find out what the homeless or less fortunate need and try to get them that help.”