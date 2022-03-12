Applications are being accepted for the next Leadership Temple class, a pro- fessional development and education program that surveys the inner workings of Temple and Central Texas.
The nine-month program will have class sessions once a month, typically on the second Tuesday. Topics covered include city, county and state government, education, Fort Hood, public safety, economic development, social services and health care.
“The program helps both current and emerging leaders understand the dynamics of the community and the role leadership plays in its long-term success,” a Leadership Temple news release said.
The curriculum educates participants about Temple’s history, government, economy, social issues, needs and opportunities, along with the existing processes for dealing with them, the release said. The program also facilitates opportunities for dialogue among participants and current community, business and non-profit leaders. It also encourages participants to engage in activities that con- tribute to the growth and betterment of the community.
Participants are required to complete four outside activities such as attending a City Council and school board meeting and completing two group service projects, one in the fall and one in the spring.
“The objective is to have participants emerge from the program with an unprecedented level of community awareness, a strengthened network and insights they can apply in the workplace,” the release said.
Applications are due May 31. A selection process will occur in July with orientation for the new class in August.
Monthly classes will begin in September and run through April 2023. A graduation will be held that following May.
Applicants must be a member or employed by a member of the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Elected officials except for precinct chairmen are not eligible.
Up to 20 class participants will be reviewed and selected by a committee from the Temple Chamber membership. As part of the selection process, two alternates are selected and ranked. If individuals decline to participate, alternates will be invited to participate, the release said.
“Priority is given to applicants who have demonstrated leadership potential or ability in one or more organizations or activities related to the betterment of Temple,” the release said.
Program tuition is $700. Scholarships are available for participants from non-profit organizations and small businesses that have been open less than five years or have gross sales under $500,000 annually.
For an application, visit https://bit.ly/3JmcSLz.