A veterans legal clinic will be held Friday in Temple.
The free event, sponsored by the Bell County Bar Association, will provide legal advice to Central Texas veterans on a variety of legal issues.
The legal clinic will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center, Building 171, Room A-25. The medical center is located at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Safety guidelines will be in place for the event.
For more information or to register or volunteer, contact attorney Wade Faulkner at 254-308-2228 or wade@wadefaulkner.com or Bar Association Executive Director Cynthia Champion at cynthiachampion@bcswlaw.com.