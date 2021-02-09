Donna Ward, a Temple schools administrator, can finally cross off one of her goals.
On Monday, she was named the next assistant superintendent of human resources for the Temple Independent School District. Trustees approved the hiring of Ward, currently the district’s employee relations director, in a 6-0 vote, with school board member Sandhya Sanghi absent.
Ward, 51, will take over July 1 for Joe Palmer, who is retiring after 13 years in the position. Ward will earn a salary of $117,168, district spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
“It took me nine years, but I wore him down and he’s retiring,” Ward said, gently ribbing her boss.
Palmer was surprised Ward has eyed his position for so long.
“She’s been after my job for nine years,” Palmer joked after reading prepared remarks about his successor’s career. “I didn’t know that until I read this.”
Ward, a former Scott Elementary principal, was selected for the district’s top human resources job after a committee and senior administrators interviewed six candidates that emerged from 34 applicants, according to district documents.
Ward has worked 18 years in education, including stints in Japan, Belton ISD, Temple ISD and Stephenville ISD. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tarleton State University and is pursuing a doctorate of education at Baylor University
“Mr. Palmer, thank you for your leadership, for allowing me to have all these crazy ideas and seeing them through, and bugging you every day for the last three years,” Ward said. “I appreciate you very much and everything you have done to help me grow in the HR field.”
Palmer, 72, is expected to retire June 18, when his contract expires. He earns a salary of $135,918, according to Temple ISD.
“After being in education for 50 years, with the last 13 at TISD, the most important thing for me is that I leave my work and staff in good hands,” Palmer said Tuesday. “With Donna Ward, I am absolutely certain of it.”
Ward thanked the school board for hiring her to lead the district’s human resources department.
“Thank you so much for allowing me to learn and grow,” she said. “And I look forward to bugging the senior leadership in the future.”