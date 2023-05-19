BELTON — After a month’s worth of testimony and some 800 exhibits, prosecutors rested their case Friday in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks – the man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, in 2019.
“At this point, the state will rest, your honor,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said to Judge Steve Duskie early Friday.
Marks, who is defending himself in his own capital murder trial, promised to “vigorously cross examine” any and all witnesses in the trial. The state is seeking the death penalty.
Much of the state’s case has hinged on the testimony of Maya Maxwell, Marks’ co-defendant who led police directly to the location of a shallow grave in remote Oklahoma where Scott and Swearingin, both Temple residents, were found. Maxwell previously testified she agreed to a plea deal of 20 years on two felony tampering with physical evidence charges. In exchange for her testimony, the state may drop the two capital murder charges on which she’s being held in the Bell County Jail on some $750,000 worth of bonds.
Marks got his chance to call his own witnesses Friday and chose to start with William Hankey Jr., who was the longtime barkeep and owner at the King Bee bar in Austin near where Swearingin’s car was last seen. Marks wanted to know if Hankey had seen Scott or Swearingin in the days before they were murdered.
“I probably told them (police) I’d see them before, but I can never be certain,” Hankey told the jury Friday. “I have a lot of people come into my bar.”
Marks asked how frequently the two friends had visited King Bee.
“How often had you seen Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott in your bar?” Marks asked Hankey.
“We weren’t close,” Hankey replied. “So, maybe a few times…You’re talking about pulling up someone I wasn’t really familiar with and trying to bring up something that was like five years ago.”
Garza asked if Hankey was sure he had seen the two around the time they disappeared.
“Are you certain?” Garza asked.
“Absolutely not,” Hankey replied.
Hankey told Marks his dimly lit bar wasn’t a good place to identify folks.
“It’s a dark bar, man,” Hankey said.
Marks defense witnesses
Marks called Theresa Stubblefield, a paralegal at a prominent local criminal defense attorney’s office, who said she was in communication with Marks around the time he was charged with burglarizing Scott’s home in 2018. At that time Marks had not yet been charged in the slayings of Scott and Swearingin, who were unearthed from their grave Jan. 14-15, 2019.
“Do you recall any planned date for me to turn myself in?” Marks asked Stubblefield.
“Yes,” she answered. “I believe it was Jan. 7, 2019.”
Marks was arrested in Michigan Jan. 8, 2019.
Marks also wanted a jury to hear from Crystal Fields, a K-9 handler who specializes in training and working cadaver dogs.
“We run K-9s looking for missing loved ones,” Fields said Friday. “We have both cadaver and live find dogs.”
Fields said her dogs are trained to alert her to blood, bone, tissue, semen, decomposition and any other bodily fluid and will not falsely alert Fields to any of them. Fields said there were at least four hits in Swearingin’s home in a bathroom, the living room and Swearingin’s office computer chair.
Detective recalled
Marks also wanted to recall the man who was Temple Police Department’s lead detective in the 2019 case — Corey Powell.
For several hours, Marks grilled Powell about whether footprints found at Swearingin’s home had been tested, but mostly concentrated on how Powell supposedly set Marks up with some six terabytes of historical cellphone, text message and GPS data that placed Marks on a long road trip from Michigan to Texas with a stop in Oklahoma on the way back. Marks got Powell to admit the data could be changed or altered, but not easily.
“It is physically able to be done, but the knowledge it would take would be very difficult,” Powell admitted. “I can’t imagine how it would be done.”
Marks has consistently tried to make Powell out to be a liar.
“Don’t you have a history of fabricating or lying about evidence?” Marks asked.
“No,” Powell replied.
Upon cross-examination, Garza asked Powell if the original data was still intact.
“So, regardless of who tries to monkey with it, we can always go back to the original data?” Garza asked Powell.
“Yes, sir,” Powell replied.
Garza also sought to head off Marks’ line of questioning that Powell may have fabricated some evidence found at Rebecca Adney’s home in Killeen, where prosecutors believe the slayings may have occurred.
“Where were you that day?” Garza asked Powell of the day investigators swabbed Adney’s home.
“I was digging up Michael and Jenna,” Powell answered.
Garza asked if Powell did something unethical in regard to the recorded evidence in the case.
“You’ve not done anything you’ve been accused of by Cedric Marks, right?” Garza asked Powell.
“No,” Powell replied. “I’ve not altered any records.”
Maxwell accused of lying
Marks then recalled the state’s key witness, Maya Maxwell. Marks pointed to a jail call made by Maya in which she expressed a lingering love for Marks after she was arrested. She said she was still in fear for her life and didn’t want Marks to know at the time she was cooperating with law enforcement.
“I didn’t want you to know how involved I was with working with detectives,” Maxwell told Marks.
Marks asked Maxwell if she was the one who killed Scott.
“Did you put a bag over her head and kill her?” Marks asked.
“No,” Maxwell replied sternly. “I didn’t.”
Marks attempted to discredit Maxwell, who earlier in the trial told jurors about Marks’ role in the deaths of Scott and Swearingin.
“Isn’t it true that even when caught lying, you will stay steadfast to your story?” Marks asked Maxwell.
“I am not lying,” Maxwell said.
In opening statements April 17, Garza said were it not for Maxwell, investigators would have never found the bodies of Scott and Swearingin some 700 yards from the cemetery where Marks’ family has burial space.
“I saw Cedric kill and bury them there,” Maxwell said Friday.
Boxing manager testimony
Marks’ last witness was Rashaad Hicks, now general manager of the popular boxing gym where Marks was the lead trainer/instructor. Hicks testified Marks helped with plenty of female and child assault prevention classes and had a standup fighting style that didn’t often take fights to the ground.
“I would say you’re a standup fighter,” Hicks told Marks.
“What does that mean?” Marks asked.
“That means you’re on two feet striking, not grappling,” Hicks testified.
Hick’s testimony culminated in a demonstration of a rear naked choke on a volunteer from inside Judge Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court. With instruction from Marks, Hicks demonstrated on the volunteer how a rear naked choke was supposedly difficult to execute under certain circumstances.
But prosecutor Stephanie Newell jumped all over Marks’ controlled demonstration.
“Would you agree a street fight isn’t a controlled environment?” Newell asked Hicks.
“Absolutely not,” Hicks replied in agreement.
“Would an ambush and kidnapping be a controlled environment?” Newell asked.
“Absolutely not,” Hicks said.
Newell implied a fight to the death didn’t have a rule book.
“If someone is choking someone to death, would he have to follow the normal rules?” Newell asked Hicks.
“No,” Hicks replied.
Testimony is set to resume at 9 a.m. Monday inside Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court in Belton.