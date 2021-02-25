Four new COVID-19 related deaths were announced in Bell County on Thursday, as active cases budged to 398 — one fewer than Wednesday.
“We have a new total of 360 deaths,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said. “Those new death certificates are for a man in his 50s from Bell County, a woman in her 90s from Belton, a man in his 40s from Killeen (and) a man in his 70s from Temple.”
Although the health district identified 132 such deaths since Feb. 1, Robison-Chadwell has previously emphasized how death records are not reported to the county on the same day as the fatalities “so there is a delay from time and date of death to when we will get them to report them out.”
Following a single-day case increase of 35 on Thursday, Bell County has now reached 20,378 cumulative cases, and at least 19,980 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell vaccinations
On Wednesday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced that Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth will administer COVID-19 vaccinations on behalf of Bell County — bookings that will be open to the public.
“Beginning next week, Bell County will allocate (doses) to each of these three health care providers, so that they can establish vaccination centers on their own campuses,” Blackburn said. “By working with these three providers, we have effectively and efficiently expanded our vaccination process.”
But with the Sammons Community Center in Temple closed indefinitely in response to last week’s winter storm, some residents are growing confused about their scheduled inoculations.
John Christner, a Temple resident, told the Telegram on Thursday that he doesn’t know where or when his first-dose inoculation will now be administered.
“I was on the list to be vaccinated at the Sammons Community Center but it was postponed three times due to the weather,” Christner said. “I understand that people can’t control the weather … but no one can give me any answers on where I am going to be at now.”
Although the 84-year-old has reached out to the health district COVID-19 vaccine hotline, he emphasized that it is nearly impossible to speak to a representative.
“You can’t get through to them on the phone … and I tried emailing,” he said. “It just feels like spinning my wheels and no one can give me any answers. I have been hitting a brick wall everywhere.”
However, Bell County spokesman James Stafford provided clarity on the matter. He said that vaccinations originally scheduled at the Sammons Community Center will now be administered at the Baylor Scott & White West Campus at 546 N. Kegley Road.
“The health district started sending those notices today I believe,” Stafford said. “We also have been ensured that (the health care providers) are going to prioritize those people with postponed appointments.”
With allocation transfers to Bell County’s three major health care providers scheduled to commence next week, the health district published instructional flyers on how to register at bit.ly/3pXuaE5.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 11 active cases spanning eight campuses: three at Lake Belton High, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School and one at South Belton Middle School. An additional case also was attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These 12 concurrent infections account for about 0.08 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Killeen ISD reached 1,548 cumulative cases — 748 students and 800 employees since March 16 — on Thursday, following the identification of eight infections in the past week. All eight infections were employee cases, according to Killeen ISD.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, said his district has not registered a COVID-19 infection since mid-February.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” he said in his daily newsletter.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day COVID-19 report, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, showed a lone case at Temple High.