Belton voters on Tuesday appeared to be sending one new face to the City Council and approved five charter propositions — including ending the direct election of the mayor by voters — according to unofficial election results.
Daniel Bucher, a parks board member, was the top vote-getter, with 3,662 votes. Councilman Guy O’Banion was the second top vote-getter, with 2,941 votes. They join Mayor-elect Wayne Carpenter, who was unopposed, on the Belton Council.
Resident Cindy Black had 2,859 votes — just 82 votes behind O’Banion.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to serve the citizens,” Bucher, 33, said. “I’m just looking forward to being part of the process and looking to implement some changes that I feel pretty strongly about. I’m just ready to get to work.”
O’Banion, 50, said he was relieved about the results. With the election shifting from May to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-term Councilman said he was unsure how that would affect the results.
“I’m happy to be re-elected and continue to work on the things that we’ve got going with the city,” O’Banion said. “There’s still stuff to do and there’s still some projects that I want to see through with the park and the tax rate and keep an eye on that. There’s still unfinished business.”
Carpenter, 71, also brought up the coronavirus crisis and how it upended the world.
“Certainly, when I was considering doing this I never dreamed that we would be in the situation we’re in,” the mayor-elect said. “But I’m looking forward to us hopefully working together and overcoming this situation and continuing the growth and the improvement that we have seen in our city in the last few years.”
Black, 65, said she was disappointed about the results, but planned to remain engaged in city politics.
All five of Belton’s proposed charter amendments were approved, according to unofficial returns.
“What began with the Charter Review Committee has ended in the voting booth,” City Clerk Amy Casey said. “We’re grateful for all who participated in the process, and we will move forward accordingly.”
Proposition A was approved with 74.5 percent for and 25.5 percent against, according to unofficial returns. This will increase the term length of Council members from two years to three years and add at-large, specific places to the decision making body. Candidates would have to win a majority of votes for that place.
Proposition B was approved with 56.7 percent for it and 43.3 percent against. This will end the direct election of mayor by voters and replace it with the City Council tapping one of its members as mayor for a year. The Council used to appoint the mayor before 2006.
Proposition C was approved with 70 percent of voters for it and 30 percent against. It clarifies how Council vacancies are filled and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
Proposition D was approved with 64.6 percent of voters for it and 35.4 percent against. This will allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date once every five years — if the Texas Legislature changes a law that prevents cities from moving their election date.
Proposition E was approved with 62.5 percent of voters for it and 37.5 percent against. It will allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order. The charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.